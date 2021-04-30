Live

Trump's 99th day in office

North Korea test-fires ballistic missile, the U.S. willing to take military action, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is seeking a 9 percent cut to State Department. Margaret Brennan breaks down President Trump's 99th day in office.
