Trump visits Las Vegas in wake of mass shooting

President Trump landed in the shadow of the Mandalay Bay hotel Wednesday and then drove near the scene of the massacre. Mr. Trump met with some of the injured victims, and some of the doctors and nurses who saved their lives. Major Garrett reports.
