Trump turns town hall into listening party after attendees faint Former President Donald Trump campaigned in Illinois and Georgia on Tuesday after a town hall near Philadelphia on Monday night turned into a listening party. Songs played for more than 30 minutes after the event was paused due to medical emergencies, and Trump did not resume taking questions. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Michigan for an interview with radio host Charlamagne tha God. CBS News' Nikole Killion and Ed O'Keefe have the latest.