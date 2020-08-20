Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
"Fat Shaming"
Democratic National Convention
Donald Trump Jr.
California Wildfires
Airbnb IPO
Goodyear Tires
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Harris accepts VP nomination after Obama delivers scathing Trump rebuke
The racial origins of fat stigma
California wildfires in scorching heat threaten thousands of homes
Russian opposition leader said to be in coma after alleged poisoning
Videos on social media shows massive party on Penn State campus
Cincinnati Reds broadcaster suspended after on-air homophobic slur
Nashville police chief "disturbed" after cops raid wrong home
DNC chair accuses Trump of trying to "sabotage" voting
Colleges suspend in-person classes after outbreaks on campuses
2020 Elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
2020 DNC Night 2: Live updates
Michelle Obama closes out DNC first night with emotional speech
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Democrats are happy with Biden's VP pick: CBS News poll
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Trump to speak in Pennsylvania amid DNC festivities
President Trump will travel to Pennsylvania Thursday after criticizing Goodyear tires, which banned MAGA attire.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue