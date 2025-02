Trump says Zelenskyy "overplayed his hand" after contentious meeting President Trump spoke to reporters while leaving the White House on Friday after a contentious meeting in the Oval Office with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Mr. Trump said Zelenskyy "overplayed his hand" and is dealing with a "very weak set of cards." CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes and political strategists Chuck Rocha and Danielle Alvarez join to discuss.