Trump repeats false claim he won 2020 election, teases potential future White House bid during CPAC speech Former President Donald Trump delivered his first major speech since leaving office at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, in Orlando, Florida. CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster, CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright, and Maggie's List spokeswoman and former Romney campaign aide Lauren Zelt, join CBSN's Lana Zak with more on the former president's speech, plans for the 2022 midterms, and why some high-profile Republicans did not attend the conservative conference.