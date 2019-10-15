Hunter Biden Speaks
Atatiana Jefferson Killed
NBA-China Dispute
Japan Typhoon
Turkey-Syria Offensive
Hot Car Deaths
Zuckerberg Backlash
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Turkey ignores Trump's warning, steps up Syria offensive
Retired Fort Worth cop: "I'm afraid when I get stopped"
AutoNation accused of selling vehicles with unrepaired safety recalls
LeBron James breaks his silence on NBA-China dispute
How to get up to $358 in the Yahoo data breach settlement
Biden's son has no "regrets" about Ukraine work - live updates
Toll from typhoon in Japan, both human and material, keeps rising
California wildfire broke out under power tower, authorities say
Prince William and Kate catch up with an old friend in Pakistan
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Boston
CBSN New York
CBSN Los Angeles
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Trump hits Turkey with sanctions over Syria
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue