Trump urges advisers to fight January 6th subcommittee subpoenas Four former Trump advisers have been subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Mr. Trump tried to assert executive privilege to block the committee from viewing White House documents related to that day, but was denied by President Biden. CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to explain the subpoenas and Mr. Trump's attempts to fight them.