Trump favors close advisers as Cabinet members

CBS News' Chip Reid explains why Donald Trump seems to be favoring certain candidates for his Cabinet. Possibilities include Gen. Mike Flynn, Sen. Jeff Sessions, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, and financier Steve Mnuchin.
