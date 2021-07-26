Trump doubles down on false election claims in Arizona Former President Trump doubled down on his baseless claims surrounding the 2020 election during a rally in Arizona over the weekend. His remarks came on the heels of an Associated Press investigation that identified fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud from the presidential election in the state, where President Biden defeated Mr. Trump by more than 10,000 votes. Jim Nintzel, executive editor of the Tucson Weekly, joins CBSN to discuss.