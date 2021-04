Trump dogged by attack ads and fake phone calls As Donald Trump gears up for the general election, there is new ammunition against him in his run for the presidency. Hillary Clinton's campaign is out with a TV ad attacking Trump for his refusal to release his income tax returns, as other presidential candidates have done. Trump is also being dogged by a recording, purportedly of himself pretending to be his own PR flack. Julianna Goldman reports from the Washington bureau with the latest.