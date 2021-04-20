Live

Trump campaigns in Virginia on first day of DNC

Donald Trump isn't keeping a low profile during the DNC, matching the actions of Hillary Clinton during the RNC. Trump campaigned in the home state of Clinton's running mate Tim Kaine. Major Garrett has more.
