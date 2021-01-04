Download The CBS News App
"The pressure's on": Senate majority comes down to Tuesday's races
"Yet the president persists," Georgia election official refutes Trump
Watch Live: Biden holds rally on eve of Georgia runoff elections
New York confirms case of fast-spreading COVID-19 variant
Where GOP senators stand on objecting to Electoral College votes
D.C. National Guard to activate troops for pro-Trump rally
Google workers form union in latest show of discontent
Slack suffers global outage
Tanya Roberts, Bond Girl and "That 70's Show" star, has died at 65
Biden-Harris Transition
Biden outlines plan for next round of COVID relief
Full coverage: Biden-Harris Transition
Biden committed to immigration pledges, advisers say
Biden announces Miguel Cardona as education secretary nominee
Biden's inauguration will be virtual. Why is he fundraising for it?
Tracking Biden's Cabinet picks as administration takes shape
DACA faces biggest legal test ahead of Biden presidency
Biden taps Deb Haaland to be 1st Native American interior secretary
Biden plans to nominate Michael Regan as EPA chief
Biden announces Pete Buttigieg as pick to lead Transportation Department
Trump's bombshell recording of phone call with Georgia secretary of state released
President Trump pressured the Georgia secretary of state to "find" votes in a bombshell recording. Ben Tracy has the latest.
