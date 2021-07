Tropical Storm Elsa lashes Florida and hampers Surfside search and rescue efforts After strengthening briefly to a Category 1 hurricane overnight, Elsa weakened back into a tropical storm, hitting Florida with winds of up to 65 mph. CBS News' Laura Podesta reports on the storm moving up the Gulf Coast, and WFOR Miami's Brooke Shafer joins CBSN from Surfside, where bad weather temporarily halted the search and rescue effort after the condo collapse disaster.