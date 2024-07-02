Watch CBS News

Travel delays ahead of holiday weekend

Record levels of travel are expected for the Fourth of July weekend across the U.S. AAA predicts around 71 million Americans are traveling 50 miles or more from their home for Independence Day. CBS News Los Angeles' Rick Montanez reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.