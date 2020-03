Transgender woman harassed before killing A shocking murder in Puerto Rico is raising concern about the safety of transgender people in the U.S. territory. Video taken just before Alexa Negron’s final moments shows her being threatened and harassed before gunfire is heard. The Human Rights Campaign says at least 26 transgender or gender nonconforming people were killed in the U.S. last year. David Begnaud reports on what happened to Negron before she was killed.