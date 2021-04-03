Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tornadoes touch down in Plains States

A swath of tornadoes moved across the Plains States Wednesday, with touchdowns in Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska. CBS News' Scott Pelley spoke with the Weather Channel's Mike Bettes about the outlook in Tornado Alley for the news few days.
