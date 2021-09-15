Gavin Newsom Remains In Office
CBS News projects Newsom survived recall effort and will remain in office
Justice Dept. seeks emergency order to block Texas abortion law
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, South says
Top general feared Trump might launch nuclear war, new book says
Nicholas brings flooding threat to Texas and Louisiana
Ex-cops charged in George Floyd case plead not guilty
Comedian Norm Macdonald dies at 61
Apple unveils the iPhone 13: Here's what's new and what it costs
First openly gay NFL player stars in thrilling Raiders win
Top takeaways from the California recall election
CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano joins CBSN Sacramento with a recap of the issues California voters had on their mind and a look a those who cast ballots in the state's recall effort against Governor Gavin Newsom.
