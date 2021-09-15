Top takeaways from the California recall election

Sign Up For Newsletters

First openly gay NFL player stars in thrilling Raiders win

Apple unveils the iPhone 13: Here's what's new and what it costs

Ex-cops charged in George Floyd case plead not guilty

Nicholas brings flooding threat to Texas and Louisiana

Top general feared Trump might launch nuclear war, new book says

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, South says

CBS News projects Newsom survived recall effort and will remain in office

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On