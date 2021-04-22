Derek Chauvin Verdict
Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Eye On Earth
Affirmative Action
Coronavirus
Biden Administration
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Biden announces goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by half
Alternate juror in Chauvin trial on testimony that "really got to me"
Deputy shoots and kills Black man while serving warrant in N.C.
CEOs are getting paid bonuses like there was no pandemic
Watch Live: Funeral held for Daunte Wright
Obama urges Black Americans to "keep marching, keep speaking up, keep voting"
More bodycam video released after fatal shooting of girl in Ohio
House to vote on bill to admit Washington, D.C., as 51st state
Meet the Mexican immigrant who helped raise George W. Bush
Derek Chauvin Verdict
Chauvin convicted of all charges in George Floyd's death
Biden calls Chauvin murder conviction a "step forward"
Nation reacts to Derek Chauvin's conviction
Lawmakers react to Chauvin verdict
Praise for teen who filmed George Floyd's murder
What the Chauvin verdict means for reforms
George Floyd's brother on Chauvin conviction
Police reform legislation has "more momentum" post Chauvin verdict
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Tiny mouse deer born at Bristol Zoo
A tiny mouse deer was recently born at the Bristol Zoo in England – and despite its deceivingly long legs, it's about the height of a pencil. The animal is about 8 inches tall now, and will only weigh about 3 pounds once fully grown, the zoo said.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On