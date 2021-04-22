Live

Tiny mouse deer born at Bristol Zoo

A tiny mouse deer was recently born at the Bristol Zoo in England – and despite its deceivingly long legs, it's about the height of a pencil. The animal is about 8 inches tall now, and will only weigh about 3 pounds once fully grown, the zoo said.
