Live

Watch CBSN Live

Time Lapse: Paris in Motion - Part 5

The fifth installment in a series of stunning time lapse videos, displaying the breathtaking beauty of Paris. Video courtesy of Mayeul Akpovi. Become of fan of Mayeul on his Facebook fan page. Check our website for Parts 1 - 4.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.