Time gives 240 reasons to celebrate America With Americans getting ready for the nation's 240th birthday this Fourth of July, Time Magazine offers "240 Things to Celebrate About America Right Now." From our national parks to summer music festivals and the best New England seafood, leading Americans -- including "CBS This Morning" co-host Charlie Rose -- also share their favorite places, sights, sounds and tastes. Time Magazine's Nation Editor Ben Goldberger joins "CBS This Morning" to reveal some of the coolest parts of the country.