The Uplift: Celebrity smiles

Jack Black meets a young fan who is terminally ill and makes his day by singing a song from his favorite movie. Shaquille O'Neal turns down a boy's handshake for something better. Plus, we celebrate the life of actor Leslie Jordan.
