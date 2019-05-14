"The Shadow War": Jim Sciutto on tactics Russia and China use to attack U.S. President Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Japan next month. The meeting comes amid an escalation of what author Jim Sciutto calls a new type of warfare. Sciutto, CNN’s chief national security correspondent and anchor, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss his new book, "The Shadow War: Inside Russia's and China's Secret Operations to Defeat America." It highlights tactics he says both countries use to attack the U.S. and its allies. Sciutto also served as chief of staff to America's ambassador to China from 2011 to 2013.