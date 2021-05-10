Live

Watch CBSN Live

Thousands rally in 2018 Women's March

Thousands rallied in the second annual Women's March. The demonstration took place one year after President Trump was sworn into office. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joined CBSN from Washington, D.C., to discuss the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.