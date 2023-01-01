Watch CBS News

The Rose Parade returns with a new theme

Final preparations are underway for tomorrow's 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The New Year's tradition returns without restrictions for the first time, since the COVID pandemic and a new theme. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.
