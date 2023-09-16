Watch CBS News

The push to electrify the nation's school buses

School buses run on diesel and can be heavy polluters, releasing harmful gases into the air while ferrying millions of children. Around the country, there's a push to switch the buses to electric options. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
