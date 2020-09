"The Pillars of Earth" author Ken Follett on his new novel Ken Follett has sold more than 170 million books, including the acclaimed novel "The Pillars of Earth." Now, Follett is out with a prequel titled "The Evening and the Morning," a historical epic about the world emerging from the Dark Ages, a time of terror, back to something that resembles quality and class: the Middle Ages. Jeff Glor spoke to the groundbreaking author just outside of London.