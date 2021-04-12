Live

The next generation of high-tech TVs

Flat screens are getting thinner and pictures are even sharper in the latest TV models on display at CES 2016. And new ways of watching virtual reality content are on the horizon. CNET.com's Kara Tsuboi reports.
