Live

Watch CBSN Live

The latest in Internet alien conspiracies

The site UFO Bloggers claims that an image from NASA shows a god-like figure carved into rock on Mars -- sharing an uncanny resemblance with Buddha. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has more on the strange sight.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.