The fading future of the bank branch The millennial generation is choosing different ways to bank than their parents did. A "Business Insider" survey found 38 percent of millennials say they don’t use a brick-and-mortar branch for their banking needs, except to use an ATM. More than one in four say they visit a branch bank less than once a month. Lauren Lyons Cole, personal finance editor for “International Business Times,” joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to weigh in on what this means for the future of banking and the actions banks must take to attract millennial customers.