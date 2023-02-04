Watch CBS News

The Dish: Toya Boudy

Toya Boudy is a New Orleans-based chef, cookbook author and cultural ambassador. And she’s known for putting a unique twist on classic New Orleans-style dishes - and taking the mystery and challenge out of preparing them. Michelle Miller reports.
