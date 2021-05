The Dish: "Top Chef" winner Kristen Kish Born in Seoul, South Korea, Kristen Kish was adopted at four months old by a Michigan couple and grew up in a typical Midwestern home. At age five, she fell in love with cooking shows and TV chefs. After culinary school and jobs in some of Boston's most acclaimed restaurants she gained her own TV success when she became the season 10 winner of "Top Chef." Kish joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss her journey to "Top Chef" and her new cookbook "Kristen Kish Cooking."