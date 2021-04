The Dish: Chef Tanya Holland Chef Tanya Holland's interest in cooking began at a young age, when her parents organized a cooking and dining club with other couples. After earning a Grand Diploma in France and training with some top-ranked chefs, she returned to the U.S. She now has her own restaurant, "Brown Sugar Kitchen" in West Oakland, California, along with numerous awards and honors for her updated, soulful cooking style. Chef Holland joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share her story and signature dishes.