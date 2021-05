The Dish: Chef Roxanne Spruance Chef Roxanne Spruance had competing interests growing up in Chicago: food and field hockey. But by 22, after a series of unpaid apprenticeships in some of Chicago's top dining restaurants, she had already earned the title of executive chef. In 2010, she moved to New York and into the kitchens of two renowned restaurants: WD-50 and Blue Hill at Stone Barns. Spruance joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss her culinary journey and her New York restaurant, Kingsley.