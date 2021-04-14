The Dish: Chef Kevin Gillespie

Live

Kevin Gillespie has a deep love of all things Southern, especially the food he grew up with. When he was seven years old, he declared his desire to become a chef. The beloved former contestant on Bravo's "Top Chef" is also the owner of two of Georgia's hottest restaurants -- "Gunshow," and "Revival" -- and recently released his second cookbook, "Pure Pork Awesomeness." Just this week, the James Beard Award named Gillespie a semi-finalist in the Best Chef: Southeast category for the third time. He joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share his story and recipes.
