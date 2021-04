The Dish: Chef Brad Miller Chef Brad Miller's food has been called "nuanced and delicious" with a menus that draws from Midwest and West Coast influences. He calls the dishes at his Santa Monica, Calif. restaurant Ox & Son "L.A. food," while also involving a nod to his father, Gary "Ox" Miller, a butcher. Chef Miller now has multiple restaurants under his belt, and continues to create rustic and bold dishes.