The Dish: Chef Amanda Freitag Chef Amanda Freitag began her culinary career as a busgirl. In high school, her home economics teacher suggested she visit the Culinary Institute of America. She did, and as Freitag describes it, the campus was "chef heaven" -- and she was hooked. After graduating, she worked her way through several top kitchens in Paris and New York. It was her vast restaurant experience that allowed her to become a regular judge on Food Network’s “Chopped” and co-host “American Diner Revival.” Freitag joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to share recipes from “The Chef Next Door: A Pro Chef's Recipes for Fun, Fearless Home Cooking."