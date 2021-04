The Barefoot Contessa's culinary odyssey Ina Garten, also known as "The Barefoot Contessa," didn't set out to be a celebrity chef. With her line of bestselling cookbooks, her own Food Network TV show, and millions of adoring fans, Garten is a culinary institution. Serena Altschul heads to the Hamptons for an at-home visit. Originally broadcast January 25, 2015.