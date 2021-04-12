Live

Texas tornado victims return to destruction

People affected by the deadly storm system have begun the painful process of assessing what was lost. Tornadoes damaged or destroyed more than 1,400 homes. Areas in Texas were the hardest-hit. David Begnaud reports from the city of Garland.
