Texas Rep. on front lines of fight for parental leave in America

Ahead of Fathers Day 2021 “CBS This Morning” co-host Tony Dokoupil and Texas Rep. Colin Allred discuss paid parental leave and the likely scenario for most fathers in this country – who do not receive paid leave after the birth of a child. Only nine percent of companies in America offer paid leave for fathers. Allred is one of the first members in Congressional history to take a formal paternity leave. Dokoupil and Allred invited their newborns along for the conversation.
