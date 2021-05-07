Live

Watch CBSN Live

Texas church gunman's cellphone could hold clues

FBI and ATF authorities, along with local officials, say they've recovered the cellphone of the suspect in the Texas church massacre. CBSN's Elaine Quijano is in Sutherland Springs, Texas, with the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.