TechWatch: Anti-gun bots wreak havoc on social media A significant surge in anti-gun bot activity has been identified on the heels of recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York. Theses tragic incidents shook communities and renewed conversations about gun laws. CBS News' tech reporter Dan Patterson joins anchors Michelle Miller and Nancy Chen to weigh in on the impact the automated agents of propaganda have had in the aftermath of these tragedies.