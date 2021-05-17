Visit CBS Village
COVID Pandemic
Israel-Gaza Conflict
Biden Administration
Tax filing deadline in the United States
Tax Day was pushed back a month -- to May 17 -- because of the pandemic. Founder and CEO of Fola Financial Sheneya Wilson explains the changes to filing this year and when taxpayers can expect to see their tax refunds.
