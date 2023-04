Taiwan's president meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy despite threats from China Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California on Wednesday despite threats of retaliation from China. McCarthy is the highest-ranking U.S. official to meet with Taiwan's leader on American soil since the U.S. established formal diplomatic ties with Beijing in 1979. Michael Swaine, director of the Quincy Institute's East Asia Program, joined John Dickerson to discuss.