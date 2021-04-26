Live

Syrian cease-fire begins, but will it hold?

A cease-fire in Syria, brokered by Turkey and Russia, is set to take effect on Friday. Earlier truces have not held for long in the Syrian civil war, which is nearly six years old. Holly Williams reports from Istanbul.
