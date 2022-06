Supreme Court set to rule on "Remain in Mexico" policy The Supreme Court is set to rule on whether President Biden can end the "Remain in Mexico" policy. The program, which started under the Trump administration, sends some asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their case is decided. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the case, as well as the investigation after dozen of migrants were found dead in a tractor-trailer in Texas.