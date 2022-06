Supreme Court rules on EPA climate regulations, "Remain in Mexico" policy The Supreme Court handed down two major decisions to end its term, ruling that the EPA does not have the power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, and that President Biden does have the authority to end the "Remain in Mexico" policy. Retired federal judge Vanessa Gilmore and CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson join Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green with to discuss the impact.