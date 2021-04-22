Live

Superbugs may be the next worldwide epidemic

Up to 10 million people a year could die from antibiotic-resistant superbugs by 2050 if solutions aren't found. Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Mathews Burwell explains why it is a topic at this year's United Nations General Assembly.
