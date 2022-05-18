CBS News App
Stunt couple lit on fire during wedding
This bride and groom intentionally set themselves on fire while walking down the aisle at their Utah wedding. Both of them are stunt doubles in Hollywood and have worked on high-profile projects like "Yellowstone" and "Hereditary."
