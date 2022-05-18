Watch CBS News

Stunt couple lit on fire during wedding

This bride and groom intentionally set themselves on fire while walking down the aisle at their Utah wedding. Both of them are stunt doubles in Hollywood and have worked on high-profile projects like "Yellowstone" and "Hereditary."
