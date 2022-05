39 million Americans expected to travel for Memorial Day

Trump must testify in N.Y. fraud investigation, appeals court rules

Bipartisan senators meeting on guns see promise in red-flag laws

Husband of teacher killed in Texas school shooting has died

Texas shooting survivor says her stepbrother, who died, wanted to be a police officer

4th-grade shooting survivor says gunman told class: "It's time to die"

Gunman wasn't confronted by anyone before entering school, police say

Greg Swenson, a founding partner of the merchant banking firm Brigg Macadam, joins CBS News' Jim Axelrod to discuss the latest stock market updates.

Stocks rise after Federal Reserve meeting minutes released Greg Swenson, a founding partner of the merchant banking firm Brigg Macadam, joins CBS News' Jim Axelrod to discuss the latest stock market updates.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On